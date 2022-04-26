All the complaints against me are false says DPP!
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lilian Siyuni has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to give her authority to clear the allegations being levelled against her.
In a letter submitted to the Judicial Complaints Commission on April 25, 2022, made available to Millennium Radio, Ms Siyuni said the secrecy of aoth she swore is constraining her from clearing the allegations.
“I have received a number of complaints all of which are false and indent the same .Your Commission has requested that I exculpate myself in the same false allegations. I have since sought clearance from the Head of State, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, as I am constrained by the Oath of Secrecy I swore.Only the President can waive it,”read the letter in part addressed to the Judicial Complaints Commission today by Director of Public Prosecutions Fulata Shawa Lilian Siyunyi.
- Nkani
I told you the DPP was on firm ground!
Praise singers and cadres took her silence for guilt.
Now she is fighting back. And mark my words, Hakainde will not give her permission to break her oath. It will be messy.
The DPP is not a cow that will not fight back if pushed about. It just can’t.
Let the president lift her oath of secrecy so the air is cleared. I wish for all crooks and riff raff be removed from posts if they are involved. Let us have a decent country.
She should be given a chance to clear herself she deserves it its only fair
I doubt it she’s on firm ground. My disappointment is that the complaints do not reveal what else she has done.
Trust me my friend, the DPP is on firm ground.
State House have mangled this issue, not handled it well. It is clearly a stain on the new government.
Let them learn from this and improve in the future.
My friend how many DPPs have left office without asking for a waiver of oath. She swore to the oath of secrecy and she live like that. If mutembo oath of secrecy was waived what do you think he could have revealed. Due to the secrecy she swore to and behind the closed door using the same oath of secrecy for a few pennies sold immunity to milling.
Mutembo Nchito refused to cut deals with Edgar Lungu’s government. They illegally threw him into a police detention cell in Chongwe but failed to bring any criminal charges against him arising from that detention. Don’t talk about Mutembo Nchito. He’s a lawyers’ lawyer, humble to work with on serious cases and makes interaction with clients a learning experience both for the client and himself.
This is woman is just scared but stubborn. She is no different from those who put her in that position – the ones she is trying to protect. Why should she write to the JCC to complain against the complaints? She has been asked to exculpate herself not to ask the President to lift her oath of secrecy.
And the writer of this article should learn how write, instead of using such words as ” SPILL THE BEANS “.
Let’s see if the President is man enough. Allow the lady to talk.
Just resign, since you can even perform
You can’t perform accordingly, it is like you have chosen to be on wrong side with the administration. Stepping aside is the best option for you dpp
She is not doing all this on her own.She has
Another hand behind all this.She is protecting
Other peoples interest.