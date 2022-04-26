All the complaints against me are false says DPP!

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lilian Siyuni has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to give her authority to clear the allegations being levelled against her.



In a letter submitted to the Judicial Complaints Commission on April 25, 2022, made available to Millennium Radio, Ms Siyuni said the secrecy of aoth she swore is constraining her from clearing the allegations.

“I have received a number of complaints all of which are false and indent the same .Your Commission has requested that I exculpate myself in the same false allegations. I have since sought clearance from the Head of State, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, as I am constrained by the Oath of Secrecy I swore.Only the President can waive it,”read the letter in part addressed to the Judicial Complaints Commission today by Director of Public Prosecutions Fulata Shawa Lilian Siyunyi.