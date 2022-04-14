DPP given 48hrs to vacate office

A DAY after the Lusaka Province UPND leadership called for the resignation of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni, party youths have given her 48 hours to vacate office or face mass protests.

Some people have accused Ms Siyuni of discharging Patriotic Front (PF) aligned persons facing criminal charges.

Yesterday, UPND youths in Lusaka Province asked Ms Siyuni to vacate office within two days, failure to which they will stage mass protests, including at her office.

Provincial youth chairperson Anderson Banda told a media briefing that youths will protest if Ms Siyuni does not heed their call to step aside.

“We in the UPND are peaceful people, but we will not allow anyone to frustrate President Hakainde Hichilema’s fight against corruption.



Ms Siyuni is not serving the interests of Zambians, we demand that she resigns

– Zambia Daily Mail