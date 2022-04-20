JCC MUST ATTEND TO COMPLAINTS LAID AGAINST DPP-MULAMBO HAIMBE

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DID NOT ISSUE ANY INSTRUCTIONS TO GRANT IMMUNITY-HAIMBE

Lusaka-20th April 2022

Minister of Justice Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe has said there are lapses that government has noted against the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He has since called upon the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) to expedite processing the complaints laid so far against the DPP.

And Haimbe has refuted assertions that President Hichilema issued any instructions to the DPP to discontinue any cases.

He said the press conference was dealing with general principles.

He said President Hichilema would not meet persons to discuss with accused or suspected to subvert the course of justice.

He said a response to former Provisional Liquidator, Milingo Lungu’s legal suit and his allegations will be handled.

He also dispelled public sentiments that President Hichilema, State House and Government was involved in a scheme to hound out the DPP.

He said President Hichilema respects the independent of state institutions and the rule of law.

He also said Government has not laid any complaint to the JCC against the DPP.