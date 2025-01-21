DPP REFUSES TO PROSECUTE MUMBI PHIRI OVER AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ALLEGATIONS

DPP DECLINES TO PROSECUTE MUMBI PHIRI OVER AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ALLEGATIONS



By Darius Choonya



The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri, has decided against prosecuting Patriotic Front (PF) member Mumbi Phiri on charges of aggravated robbery.





PF Mambilima member of parliament Jean Chisenga takes a selfie with politically incarcerated PF Member of the Central Committee Mumbi Phiri who was charged for aggravated robbery in Kawambwa today.







Ms. Phiri had been arrested in connection with allegations of stealing K20,000 in cash and an Infinix phone valued at K3,800 from Boldwin Chilambikwa of Kawambwa District, Luapula Province.



The robbery was reportedly carried out using a taser gun.





However, in a letter addressed to the Zambia Police Commissioner for Criminal Investigations, the DPP says there is no evidence to prove that Ms. Phiri either participated in or facilitated the assault and theft, rendering her unfit to be charged with the offense.



