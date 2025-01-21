DPP REFUSES TO PROSECUTE MUMBI PHIRI OVER AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ALLEGATIONS

DPP DECLINES TO PROSECUTE MUMBI PHIRI OVER AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ALLEGATIONS
By Darius Choonya
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri, has decided against prosecuting Patriotic Front (PF) member Mumbi Phiri on charges of aggravated robbery.
Ms. Phiri had been arrested in connection with allegations of stealing K20,000 in cash and an Infinix phone valued at K3,800 from Boldwin Chilambikwa of Kawambwa District, Luapula Province.
The robbery was reportedly carried out using a taser gun.
However, in a letter addressed to the Zambia Police Commissioner for Criminal Investigations, the DPP says there is no evidence to prove that Ms. Phiri either participated in or facilitated the assault and theft, rendering her unfit to be charged with the offense.
©Diamond TV
The Police have refused to move with the times. They think they are there to serve the ruling party. Thank you Mr. DPP for your timely intervention. The same tactic of extra judicial punishment was used on Messrs Mwaliteta and Mucheleka who were charged with aggravated robbery. Unfortunately for them, they languished in jail for some time before the then DPP, Ms. Siyuni, entered a nolle prosequi.
The Police have not really changed from their PF days. They are just as corrupt and vicious as before.
These shameless souls in state house misusing Zambia police to settle political scores.
Zambia should start prosecuting police officers who are in a tendency of knowingly being used in political grudges.
Well, we told you that Mumbi did not commit any crime!
Now you see how biased Hakainde is. Very bitter and vengeful. Thank God the DPP has refused to be part of this circus because he knows it could be jail time after 2026.
When we cry for fairness, it is not because we are tribalist or PF or bitter or whatever. We just want a level playing field where all citizens are treated equally. That is why we voted PF out.
And that is why we will vote out this incompetent oppressive conman out.
Stop supporting nonsense just because it is your tribesmen dishing it out.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Ba Mama Mumbi Phiri, this is time to reflect and do a bit of introspection. Ikaleni ko panshi twapapata, namukula. Some of us though from the other side of the political divide, we surely never wished you to be in that mess. Shileni ko abana abanono imisango iyo. Take a rest now, probably take an advisory role nga fyaba mumulopa ifya mapolitikisi. Twapapata.
She was doing the right thing pointing out illegal activities and vote rigging.
She is a citizen and protected by God, unlike him that is protected by witchcraft.
They should release Mumbi immediately.
She will be heavily compensated after 2026 when we usher in a real president. Let us just hope the next president is like Captain Ibrahim Traore so that we can get proper development in our country, not just pit latrines, tribalism and corruption.
