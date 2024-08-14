DPP SAYS THERE WILL BE AN UPSWING OF ASSET FORFEITURE



By Tellah Hazinji



Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP gilbert phiri says there will be an upswing of asset forfeiture even after people are prosecuted for corruption related offenses despite criticism of the practice.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Phiri clarifies that his office will be applying for forfeiture of assets at the end of all corruption related cases as he firmly believes in the forfeiture of proceeds of crime.



He explains that the forfeiture of proceeds of crime act exists for that reason and that some provisions under this law also allow authorities to do non-conviction forfeitures and has challenged those that think that forfeiting assets is wrong to go back to parliament and amend the law.



And Mr. Phiri has dispelled sentiments that the forfeiture of assets has increased corruption among authorities, arguing that the country has safeguards within the system.



