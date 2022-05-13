DPP SIYUNI REPORTED TO THE ACC

THE Judicial and Allied Workers Union of Zambia, a Labor Movement in the Judiciary, has lodged a complaint against the Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyuni at the Anti – Corruption Commission ACC, asking the commission to institute criminal investigations and possible prosecution.



JAWUZ PRESIDENT Peter Mwale charged that the DPP has been abusing her authority and has cited the alleged immunity given to former Konkola copper Mines Provisional Liquidator



Milingo Lungu as one of the cases where the DPP has allegedly abused her authority.