DPP SIYUNI’S HEARING STARTS

By Rhodah Mvula

The Judicial Complaints Commission has begun hearing the matter in which Director of Public Prosecution, Lilian Siyuni, is accused of gross misconduct.

The proceedings have begun after several adjournments in the matter as Ms. Siyuni made a request for President Hakainde Hichilema to lift her oath of secrecy to enable her respond to the allegations.

In this matter, Activist, Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato filed a complaint before the Judicial Complaints Commission over alleged incompetence and gross misconduct by Ms. Siyuni.

Mr. Fumba claims the DPP interfered with the functions of the Drug Enforcement Commission to re-arrest former Konkola Copper Mines, Milingo Lungu, on fresh charges.

Mr. Fumba wants the Commission to undertake proceedings for the removal of Ms. Siyuni as DPP because she has no powers to instruct Law Enforcement Agencies.