DPP’S LAWYER INSISTS SHE NEEDS WAIVER TO REPRESENT HERSELF ADEQUATELY

DPP SIYUNYI CHALLENGES THE PRESIDENT OVER OATH OF SECRECY

By Darius Choonya

The Director of Public Prosecutions DPP Lillian Siyunyi says she will only exculpate herself before the Judicial Complaints Commission JCC once President Hakainde Hichilema responds to her in writing over her request to waive her oath of secrecy.

Through her lawyer Abraham Mwansa, Ms. Siyunyi says the President is the appointing authority who should respond to her request.

She says this is according to what article 93 (1) of the constitution states which states that a decision or instruction of the President shall be in writing under the President’s signature.

Meanwhile, the Law Association of Zambia says it is studying the matters surrounding the DPP.

Recently the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha informed the DPP that her request to have her oath of secrecy waived amidst allegations of gross misconduct has been denied adding that the proceedings against her through the JCC must proceed.