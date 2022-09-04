DR BRIAN CHOTA SAMPA WRITES ABOUT LUSAKA JULY AND HOMOSEXUALITY

It’s very embarrassing to see how shows like the Lusaka “September” turned into an homosexuality show. Allowing self-proclaimed gays to showcase themselves while we pretend that homosexuality is illegal in our country.

Our biggest problem as a country is lack of implementation of already existing laws and this has always brought us more harm than good. Our children will grow up thinking it’s ok to practice homosexuality because we have allowed it in our country. Being against something is one thing.

Acting upon it is another. You can’t claim not to support homosexuality while you allow it to flourish under your nose. As we Ban Alcohol our eyes are also on the growing numbers of homosexual individuals. Its just the matter of time before Zambia becomes great.

Happy Sunday and Good morning.

#BanAlcohol