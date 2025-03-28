Dr Celiwe Dada reveals divorce battle involving husband’s demand for South African citizenship





Dr Celiwe Dada, has revealed the complications surrounding her divorce from her Nigerian husband, who is refusing to grant her a separation.

According to Dada, her husband has insisted that a divorce is premature because he has not yet secured South African citizenship, a process he expects her to assist with.





He claims that he hasn’t “gained anything” from the marriage and believes his path to citizenship should be prioritized before any divorce proceedings





Dada, who has been open about the financial strain in their marriage, disclosed that she had spent large sums supporting his lavish lifestyle. This included purchasing a R1.2 million Mercedes-Benz SUV with monthly installments of R23,000, alongside another luxury car earlier in their relationship. While Dada funded these expenses, she walked to work and managed the household on her own, despite her husband’s unemployment.





Reflecting on the emotional and financial toll of the relationship, Dada expressed regret over her decisions and vowed never to date a Nigerian man again.

Currently separated, the couple’s ongoing divorce saga has seen her husband sharing his side of the story on social media, though his version of events remains less detailed publicly.