

DR. CHILUFYA, OTHERS DENY CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD STATE ACCUSATION

LUSAKA—-Tuesday January 17th 2023

Former Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, others have pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the state.

Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Former Ministry of Health PS. Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, Honey Bee Directors, Zakir Hussein Motala, Imran Lunat, Abdurrauf Motala and former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka have been jointly charged with one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details of the offense were that on dates unknown but between 1st January 2019 and 31st January 2021, Dr. Chilufya, jointly and whilst acting together with Ms. Mulalelo, Abdurrauf Motala, Zakir Motala, Imran Lunat and other persons unknown did conspire to defraud the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

This is in the manner in which Honeybee Pharmacy, participated in the tender to supply and deliver 50,000 Health Centre Kits and was consequently awarded a contract for supply and delivery of 22, 500 Health Centre Kits valued at US$17,958,150.00.

But when the matter came up in the Lusaka Magistrate court this morning the accused denied the charge.