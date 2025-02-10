DR CHITALU CHILUFYA BEING CONSIDERED AS HICHILEMA’S RUNNINGMATE

CHILUFYA BEING CONSIDERED AS HICHILEMA’S RUNNINGMATE



Information obtained by Zambian Eye is that Dr Chitalu Chilufya is one of those President Hakainde Hichilema is considering as running mate in 2026.





Dr. Chilufya recently during the tour of Mansa where he is a member of Parliament under Patriotic Front (PF), he told the people that he would soon takeover the opposition party.





He also assured thousands who thronged him in the streets and markets not to worry about capital for business as he would soon start giving out.



Insiders say he is said to be currently best suited because of his generosity creditientals unlike those currently serving in UPND.





Hichilema who is perceived to be shorthanded needs a strong candidate from the Bemba speaking to survive the 2026 general elections, Insiders within UPND have told Zambian Eye. He has been told of the anticipated revote from the region as the opposition will run with the tribal campaign.





President Hichilema is said not to be convinced with the influence Vice president Mutale Nalumango would bring to the poll.

SOURCE: Zambian Eye