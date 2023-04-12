Dr Chitalu Chilufya DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER A ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Writes…

Heartfelt Gratitude to you ALL.

From the bottom of my heart, I heartily thank you all for your prayers and messages of goodwill during the period of my hospitalisation following a car accident last week.

It is the kindness in your visits and countless messages pouring out solidarity that sustained us during this period.

In this one moment of difficulty, the abiding power of human fellowship came to the fore.

I leave hospital today to continue my recuperation and rehabilitation at home.

Let me express unfettered gratitude to all the medical staff at the University Teaching Hospital and the St. John Paul ll mission Orthopedic Hospital for the exceptional service and hospitality rendered.

To you all, especially my political family, let us keep the fire lit and burning all round.

Your sweat and your personal sacrifice, on and off the field, continues to be the only lifeblood for the journey we started together.

The Lord’s healing hand and His constant companionship is renewing our strength for his work ahead of us.

Easter greetings to you all. God’s blessings to our Country.