Dr Chitalu Chilufya HOSPITALIZED AFTER A ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

April 7, 2023 – Traffic Police in Lusaka recorded a serious Road Traffic Accident which occurred on April 6, 2023 around 19:00 hours near Misisi Footbridge along Kafue Road in which Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and his 4-year-old daughter sustained injuries.

The accident happened on April 6, 2023 around 19:00 hours along Kafue Road near Misisi Footbridge when a 34-year-old man identified as Michael Chimunjeche who was driving a Benz Truck bearing registration number 1927 cut in front of Dr. Chilufya who was driving a Nissan Patrol bearing registration number ABA 5707 with his daughter on board.

He was driving towards the Central Business District while the Benz Truck was joining Kafue road from Misisi Shoprite area.

Dr. Chilufya’s vehicle had its front part extensively damaged while the Benz Truck had its left rear rim and lights damaged.

Micheal Chimunjeche survived the incident without any injuries while Dr. Chilufya and the daughter were rushed to the University Teaching Hospitals for medical attention.

An inquiry file into the matter has been opened.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer