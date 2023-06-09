Dr Chris Zumani Zimba Has Done Nothing Wrong- Fred M’membe

DR CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA HAS DONE NOTHING WRONG

Today, my team and I visited former President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor Dr Chris Zumani Zimba who has been in detention without trial for more than ten days now.

We listened to his side of the story, it is very sad. Politics should be fought with politics. Dr Zimba has done nothing wrong and it will be proved in Court.

What was opposed in the previous regime must be condemned under the current UPND Government. This growing trend of using State Machinery by this government, the use of the Police and Law Enforcement agencies to fight their political battles with others will surely destroy our country.

We can do better and deserve better. This is not the way to run a country and its people.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party Zambia