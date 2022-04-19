By ADRIAN MWANZA

Dr Christine Kaseba should be left alone and not implicated in Patriotic Front affairs, PF aspiring presidential candidate Chishimba Kambwili has said.

Mr Kambwili said people like Mwenya Musenge should not include Dr Kaseba and let alone even talk about PF because he had ditched the party and joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Kambwili was reacting to recent remarks attributed to Mr Musenge that the PF needed to consider giving the presidency to founding father of the party Michael Sata’s widow, Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata.

But Mr Kambwili, who is also eyeing the PF presidency said that his former General Secretary had his own opinion but there was need to give the former first lady the respect she deserved and not involve her in PF affairs.

He said that the claim that the party would only have relevance if Dr Kaseba-Sata led the party was his and not the general feeling of the entire party.

Mr Kambwili said he had so much respect for Dr Kaseba-Sata and that it was not right for Mr Musenge to discuss her and encouraged him to just focus on his other endeavours.

“What I can tell you is that I respect my brother Mwenya Musenge’s opinion he is entitled to it but there are so many things to be considered,” he said.

And when quizzed on the holding of the convention which was less than two months away, Mr Kambwili said that it was the prerogative of the party’s Central Committee.

He said that he could not comment on the matter as the powers that be would give guidance on when the convention would be held.

“On the convention I cannot say much about it because I’m not in the MCC and at an opportune time they are going to give us the way forward,” Mr Kambwili said.- Daily Nation