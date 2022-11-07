DR CONGO CONFLICT: WHY KENYAN TROOPS ARE JOINING THE BATTLE

(BBC) More than 100,000 people have fled their homes and dozens been killed after fighting reignited between Congolese soldiers and the M23 rebel group, in one of the world’s longest and deadliest conflicts.

Now, Kenyan forces are joining the battle to support the Congolese military, in a bid to bring peace to the mineral-rich country which is being fought over by numerous different armed groups.

Conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo erupted three decades ago and has left more than six million dead and forced 4.5 million from their homes.

In the past year, violence has increased once more as security forces battle against more than 100 armed groups in the east of the country, despite the presence of a large United Nations peacekeeping operation.

Both the M23 and the Congolese army have accused each other of starting the clashes leading to the current crisis.

The intensity of the escalation has been such that President Félix Tshisekedi issued a call to arms on Thursday. He urged the country’s youth to “organise themselves into vigilance groups” to support the army.

One thousand Kenyan troops will join their Burundi counterparts who arrived in DR Congo in early August for the joint mission against the rebels. It is not clear if Tanzania will deploy troops.

Military officials have declined to reveal the numbers of soldiers involved, citing security and strategic reasons.

Burundian soldiers are currently based at Luberezi near Bukavu in South Kivu. The Kenyan contingent will be stationed near Goma in North Kivu and will command the East African Community Regional Force.

Rwanda is also a member of the EAC but it has been agreed it should not contribute to the regional force.

Credit: BBC