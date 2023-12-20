DR Congo election candidate Martin Fayulu calls polls ‘chaotic’

Martin Fayulu, one of the leading opposition candidates in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election, has cast his vote in the capital, Kinshasa.

He says the voting is only going well in Kinshasa but “it’s chaos” in DR Congo’s vast rural areas.

“I have my people going around the country and nothing is ready,” Mr Fayulu says shortly after voting in Gombe region.

The leader of the Commitment for Citizenship and Development party (ECiDé) threatens to reject the election if civilians are unable to cast their vote.

Mr Fayulu, who was runner-up in the last election, says he remains confident that he will win the presidential race.