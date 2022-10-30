DR Congo expels Rwandan ambassador after M23 rebels doubled the territory they control

DRC expels Rwandan ambassador after M23 rebel gains

The expulsion of Rwandan Ambassador Vincent Karega came on a day when M23 rebels doubled the territory they control. DRC authorities accuse Kigali of backing the rebel group.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has expelled Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga, in retaliation for Kigali’s alleged support to a rebel group active in the east of the country, government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.

The ambassador has 48 hours to leave the country.

The decision by the DRC’s high defense council to expel the ambassador came following a government meeting to assess the security situation in country. The move is likely to further heighten tensions between the DRC and Rwanda.

DRC authorities accuse Kigali of backing M23 rebels who are fighting in the nation’s eastern provinces. Rwanda has repeatedly denied the allegation.