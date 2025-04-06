DR Congo has officially started negotiations with the United States for a minerals-for-security deal

The Democratic Republic of Congo has officially started negotiations with the United States for a minerals-for-security deal.





Under this proposed agreement, U.S. companies would gain exclusive access to the DRC’s vast mineral resources, including cobalt, lithium, and uranium, crucial for global supply chains. In return, the U.S. would provide military assistance to help address the ongoing conflicts with armed groups in the country’s eastern regions.





Talks are still in the early stages, with both parties carefully evaluating terms that align with their national interest