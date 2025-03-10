DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders



(BBC) The Democratic Republic of Congo government has offered a reward of $5m (£4m) for help arresting three leaders of a rebel group which has seized much of the east of the country this year.





Corneille Nangaa, a former head of DR Congo’s electoral commission, now leads the Congo River Alliance, which includes the M23 rebel group. He has addressed large rallies in the cities under the group’s control.





The bounty is also on offer for M23 leaders Sultani Makenga and Bertrand Bisimwa.



Last year the three men were prosecuted in absentia by a military court and given death sentences for treason.





A reward of $4m (£3) was also offered for the arrest of two journalists living in exile, and others the government describes as accomplices.



But the chances of anyone being arrested appear slim.



In recent weeks the army has been no match for the Rwandan-backed rebels who have captured large parts of the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, including the region’s two largest cities – Goma and Bukavu.