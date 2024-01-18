DR Congo opposition calls for inauguration day protests

Three opposition leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo have called for a nationwide protest on Saturday, when President Félix Tshisekedi is due to be sworn in for a second term.

He won last month’s election with 73% of the vote, according to the electoral commission. But the result was condemned as a “sham” by several opposition candidates who demanded a rerun.

The call for a demonstration on Saturday was made jointly at an online press conference by Moïse Katumbi, who, according to the official results, came second with 18%, Martin Fayulu, who came third with 5% and Anzuluni Bembe, who got 1%.

They have alleged that there was fraud and ballot stuffing in the election.

But the leading opposition candidates declined to mount a legal challenge to the result and the Constitutional Court has validated Mr Tshisekedi’s victory.