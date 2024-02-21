DR Congo Prime Minister Sama Lukonde resigns

The Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde has resigned, he announced in a video shared on the presidency’s social media platforms late on Tuesday.

President Felix Tshisekedi accepted Mr Lukonde’s resignation, the Reuters news agency reported, citing a statement from the president’s office.

The statement added that President Tshisekedi had asked Mr Lukonde’s government to continue with its duties until a new government is established.

In the DR Congo, the government is headed by the prime minister.

Mr Lukonde will now take up legislative duties, after he was voted to parliament in DR Congo’s general elections last December.

Mr Lukonde had been appointed prime minister in 2021, succeeding ex-PM Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, who resigned after legislators passed a vote of no confidence against him and his government.