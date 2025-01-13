Dr. Dr Chitalu Chilufya Mourns Chief Kambwali, Hails His Legacy of Leadership and Cultural Preservation, writes…



My Deepest Condolences to Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe and the People of the Lunda Kingdom on the Passing of Chief Kambwali of Nchelenge District!





It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences to His Royal Highness Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe, the immediate family of the late Chief Kambwali and the entire Lunda Kingdom on the demise of Chief Kambwali of Nchelenge District.



Chief Kambwali, also known as kashiki Mwine Mulilo, was a beacon of exemplary leadership and wisdom, whose unwavering dedication to the service of humanity has left an indelible mark on traditional governance, and an irreplaceable void in our community. He was an ardent advocate for our tradition and culture, as exemplified by his indispensable role in the annual Mutomboko ceremony, and preservation of other Lunda customs and values.





As Minister of Health, then, I worked with late Chief Kambwali, as he allocated land for an ultra modern hospital, now complete, and offering services to the people of Nchelenge and beyond.





I urge all of us to honour his admirable legacy by embracing his principles that fostered development, unity and social cohesion in our chiefdom.





May the Soul of His Royal Highness, Chief Kambwali, Kashiki Mwine Mulilo, Rest in Eternal Peace!