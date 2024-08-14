Dr. Dre Blasts Olympics Over Controversial Breakdancing Contest: ‘What The F?’

Dr. Dre has called out the Olympics over this year’s breakdancing competition, taking issue with the performance of one athlete in particular.

2024 was the first year that breakdancing, one of the foundational elements of Hip Hop culture, was featured in the Olympics. And the dazzling athleticism of b-boys and b-girls from around the world was on display, the contest was somewhat overshadowed by the bizarre antics of Australia’s Rachael “Raygun” Gunn.”

Reacting to the inaugural Olympics breakdancing competition in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dre said: “I did not like that. It’s so many great breakdancers that I don’t know why they had this particular person doing that.

“It was funny, I got some laughs out of it, but what the fuck? […] There are incredible breakdancers out right now; I don’t know how that happened.”

Earlier this week, Raygun spoke out after going viral for her widely ridiculed performance at the Paris Olympics, which saw her fail to perform any traditional breakdancing moves and instead flop and roll around the floor.

The Australian athlete failed to score a single point during the competition but defended her performance from online mockery.



“What I wanted to do was come out here and do something new and different and creative — that’s my strength, my creativity,” she said to ESPN.

She also seemingly acknowledged her lack of talent in the sport, saying: “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage?”