A celebrity throwing a divorce party is not something that one sees regularly which is why American producer, Dr Dre got a lot of people’s attention when it was revealed that he threw a party to celebrate his divorce.

The award-winning rapper and beat maker celebrated being back on the singles market after 21 years of marriage despite his ex-wife, Nicole Young still fighting for half of his $1 billion estate.

Dr Dre, 56, was pictured posing with a celebratory display of balloons marking his new single status in an image posted by friend and colleague, Breyon Prescott with the caption;

”Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats Still Dre ”

However, the music producer has not yet posted anything on social media confirming the status of his divorce.

See the post below: