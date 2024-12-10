DR F. MUTESA COUNSELS DR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU
[This is what Fred Mutesa has posted on ECL’s blog following his response to the Concourt judgement: (posted as copied)]
With all due respect Sir, democracy is not democracy only if your name is on the ballot in 2026. It is true that politics will always taint the judiciary, which is very unfortunate, but a fact of life. It was true under your reign and is true even today.
To your successor’s credit, today’s ruling was more persuasive even to the layperson than the ones rendered during your time. What is important is that politics should not plunge the country into chaos.
My advice to you Sir, is bow out honorably while you can. You had your time and no one will ever take away the fact that you were the sixth president of this republic and many good things happened during your time. Detractors will try to paint your record as all bad, it is not all true. Good things also happened.
My advice is retreat to the lines that were drawn at the 4th president’s residence that facilitated the smooth transfer of power. Meet your brother and make peace. Graduate to the role of elder statesman. Return dignity to your office and your family. The people urging you to continue in politics are doing it from a selfish point of view. Don’t let them drag your name in the dirty. None of us is indispensable.
Zambia will go on with or without you, but your family needs you. Write your memoirs, be your brother’s special envoy and enjoy time with your grandchildren. I am telling you from a friendship of over 40 years, it is in your best interest and that of your family. Best wishes.
Very good advice indeed. Unfortunately, there is a very high probability that this advice will be ignored.
Mr. Lungu is incapable of being a statesman.
My take on this one is the verdict was written on the walls before this can be passed.
My thoughts on UPND and the constitutional court are whatever you the verdict is today will come to pass. After 2026 as now more people are more determined and resolved to change the government so as the people in these institutions are marked as lame ducks. Today they are drinks expensive wines and dining with much money passed on down to them but sorrow will come when the power of the people becomes far from the manipulator HH. Lungu is the password and anyone he will decide to work with will win big time
Do you have credible evidence to back your claims? Prove your claims if you have any evidence, otherwise it would be wise for you to keep quiet. You are adding no value by making claims you can’t substantiate.
Hat Dreamland. Are you in Zambia sir or are your delusions due to frustration because you cannot steal anymore?
These are the outburst of a man that needs pychiatric help. Zambia moved on beyond PF and ECL.
Many of you are in court, in Prison or headed to Prison. Cause you have a misconcieved idea of what democracy is, what leadership and what stewardship is. You looted state property forgeting that you held in trust.
Now that someone else is at the helm, you shove that narrative down our throats in hope to make yourselves feel better. Life doesnt work that way. You have turned Parliament into a circus. It doesnt work that way, you wanted to turn the courts into a joke. Slowly, the clocks in the institution are turning back and you now have to face reality. Who you are and what the mirror says about you. A joker. Stop trying to convience yourself otherwise. Seek help and change or life will change you Pafwenamwine
He can only get advice from nakachinda, given lubinda,alick banda, zero tembo and Danny pule otherwise your advice sounds good and unfortunately the man can’t think on its on
ECL does not listen …Sangwa advised him in 2021 elections he didn’t listen he lost elections shamefully and people yelled at him at the Hero’s stadium during handing over of instruments of power he didn’t hear the noise, after that instead of retirement he wants presidency.Are you the only one with monopoly of wisdom to be president. Listen to
advice from honourable people not not bena Nakachinda and zayelo.Boman is wiser than you.Sit down while people are still clapping for you.Visit Nevers Mumba for counselling and wisdom. I hope this time your ears will open.
In 2021 it was impossible for the concourt to rule than he was ineligible, that it why that verdict had to be evacuated. You need not need to a lawyer to know that he was ineligible in 2021 and ineligible forever.
All those behind the push for your return knew that you would not pull through to the ballot, but they still pushed you because of evident selfish motives that they continue to have, now they know that the court has ruled and cannot overrule itself (Res Judicata), but they continue to cheat you (A Lawyer) that you can still go back to court. Sometimes because of the way you behave, it becomes confusing as to which law school you went to. because some of these issues are straight forward, A ruling has been made that you are not eligible to stand in 2026 and that cannot be overturned because of the same Res Judicata which you know if you are a Lawyer. You are wasting time, choose someone who should run in 2026, support that person and start campaigning for that person now, otherwise you will be wasting valuable time.