DR. FEBIAN MUMBA FULFILLS PROMISE TO YOUNG FOOTBALL STAR, LYDIA SHAMALIME

Lusaka, Zambia – Dr. Febian Mumba, a renowned philanthropist, has fulfilled his promise to provide a full scholarship to talented young football star, Lydia Shamalime.



The scholarship, which covers 100% of Lydia’s tuition fees, school materials, and transportation costs, was awarded to her during a ceremony at Dr. Mumba’s office.

Dr. Mumba, who has been a long-time supporter of education and sports development, said he was proud to support Lydia’s academic and athletic pursuits.



“We believe in empowering young people to reach their full potential,” Dr. Mumba said. “Lydia is a talented and dedicated individual, and we are confident that she will excel in her studies and football career.”



Dr. Mumba also emphasized the importance of giving back to the community. “It’s always important to be a blessing to others, so that they too can one day be a blessing and assistance to others,” he said. “Together, let’s build our communities!”



Lydia was in a more jovial mood as she received the scholarship letter, beaming with joy and gratitude. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I promise to work hard and make the most of it,” she said.



The scholarship is part of Dr. Mumba’s ongoing efforts to support education and sports development in Zambia.