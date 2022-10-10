Dr. Fred M’membe’s Facebook Page Hacked

Hackers have messed up Socialist Party president Dr. Fred M’membe’s Facebook page forcing him to abandon it momentarily.

The hackers have filled the platform with poker videos and understandably denied the page owners access to the accounts.

In the interim, Dr. M’membe has switched to te Socialist Party Facebook page which as been adjusted to reflect as his own personal page.

On his hacked page, Dr. M’membe had garnered over 170, 000 likes while the new page has a scaled down following of about 78,000.

It remains to be seen if Dr. M’membe will retrieve his hacked page and continue to interact with the masses.

Dr. M’membe has used his Facebook page both as an educative platform on which he has taught his followers about socialism and also posted vicious opinions criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema.