DR KAABA SAYS STATE HOUSE DIDN’T INTIMIDATE HIM INTO CONSENT JUDGMENT WITH SOLICITOR GENERAL



University of Zambia (UNZA) Law Lecturer, Dr. O’Brien Kaaba, has clarified that his decision to settle a defamation suit with Solicitor General, Mr. Marshal Muchende, SC, was not made under intimidation from State House.



Dr. Kaaba states that the out-of-court settlement, which led to a Consent Judgment to discontinue the matter, was a voluntary and magnanimous decision made by both parties, with the guidance of their respective lawyers.



He has emphasized that neither he nor Mr. Muchende was coerced into terminating the dispute, further stating that the settlement does not imply an admission of guilt on the part of the Solicitor General.



Dr. Kaaba has also expressed his hope that the unfortunate episode can be put behind them.



“It is my sincere hope that the pain and inconvenience that this unfortunate episode has caused to both of us can be put behind us. I wish the Solicitor General well” he concluded.