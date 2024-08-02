DR KAABA SAYS STATE HOUSE DIDN’T INTIMIDATE HIM INTO CONSENT JUDGMENT WITH SOLICITOR GENERAL
University of Zambia (UNZA) Law Lecturer, Dr. O’Brien Kaaba, has clarified that his decision to settle a defamation suit with Solicitor General, Mr. Marshal Muchende, SC, was not made under intimidation from State House.
Dr. Kaaba states that the out-of-court settlement, which led to a Consent Judgment to discontinue the matter, was a voluntary and magnanimous decision made by both parties, with the guidance of their respective lawyers.
He has emphasized that neither he nor Mr. Muchende was coerced into terminating the dispute, further stating that the settlement does not imply an admission of guilt on the part of the Solicitor General.
Dr. Kaaba has also expressed his hope that the unfortunate episode can be put behind them.
“It is my sincere hope that the pain and inconvenience that this unfortunate episode has caused to both of us can be put behind us. I wish the Solicitor General well” he concluded.
What is this settlement out of court all about.Has Dr Kaaba withdrawn his corruption allegations because they were unfounded or what?
Sishula, can spill out something on this article?
Whatever you say Dr Kaaba is just hot air. Don’t think you can just run away like that.
The Arttoney General , Marshall Muchende is being investigated by the ACC for alleged Gratification of $500,000.00 allegedly received from a known liquidator. This has been disclosed by the ACC.
You then told the country that the office of the Attorney General is being used to siphon money from the Treasury…tax payer’s money through dubious consent judgements.
You also told the country that the Arttoney General Chambers corrupt Lawyers are in cohort with corrupt Judges stealing money from government , our money , through dubious consent judgements…
Dr Kaaba, don’t think you will run away. That consent judgement is between you and your tribesman..it’s not with the people of Zambia..the tax payers whose money is allegedly being stolen by the Arttoney General Chambers as you said.
and neither will Marshall Muchende run away..
Indeed, with these specifics, LAZ, ACC, TIZ and other LEAs should take a very keen interest in this matter. It’s like me saying Hallucinating Hypocrite committed murder in Lundazi in June 2015 and then we decide to settle it out of court! Incredible characters we have in Zambia. Dr. Kaaba, your accusations are on record and I bet you will be asked questions in future. Typical case of Freudian slip maybe?
Dr. Kaaba, whatever your justification for this sudden 180 degree turn, the fact is you have lost credibility, in my eyes.
At the very least, you must have come under extreme pressure to capitulate. At worst, you had no tangible evidence to back your claims. Either way, your reputation has suffered a major blow. Who will trust you?