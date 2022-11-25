DR KASEBA WOOS PORTUGUESE INVESTORS TO ZAMBIA

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

Paris-24th November,2022

Zambia’s Ambassador to France Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata has urged several investors from the Portuguese Industrial Association to invest in Zambia and form joint ventures with local business persons.

In a presentation made to over 60 investors at a business Forum in Lisbon Portugal, Dr Kaseba assured the investors of actualising their investment ambitions within the shortest period of time with the help of the Zambia Development Agency.

She said Zambia is the best destination for investment in Africa and urged the investors to internationalise their business portfolios by seizing the numerous business opportunities available in various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, mining and energy.



“Our investment climate is anchored on the following unmatched attributes: transparency, accountability, policy consistency, protection of the private sector, intolerance to corruption, political and economic stability”, said Dr. Kaseba

Dr. Kaseba further told the forum that the Zambian mission in Paris is ready to facilitate investments to Zambia.

She said Zambia is desirous to see more Portuguese businesses establish their presence in the country thereby transforming the economy through job creation whilst making good investment returns for their businesses.



Dr. Kaseba also urged the Portuguese business houses to take advantage of the huge export markets that Zambia offers like the African Continental Free Trade Area , Southern Africa Development Community ,Common Market for East and Southern Africa and the European Union Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative.



Dr. Kaseba hoped that the business forum would open up more opportunities for trade and investment between Zambia and Portugal.

The Ambassador was accompanied to the forum by First Secretary for Economic and Trade Chibwe Chisala who also made a presentation to the prospective investors.

Issued by:

Naomi Ng’andu Mweemba

First Secretary Press

Zambia Embassy

Paris