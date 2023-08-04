Dr. Katele Kalumba has released from Prison on medical ground

Breaking News: Dr. Katele Kalumba Granted Pardon!

We are thrilled to share some heartwarming news with our community today. Dr. Katele Kalumba, the 60-year-old former Government minister, has been granted a pardon by President Hakainde. 🙌🏽 His conviction for corrupt practices had led to a five-year sentence, but his deteriorating health due to age had us all deeply concerned.

This pardon marks a compassionate and empathetic decision by our leadership, underscoring the value we place on the well-being of all citizens, especially our seniors.

We extend our deepest gratitude to President Hakainde for considering the humanitarian aspect of Dr. Kalumba’s situation. By allowing him to spend his remaining years with his loved ones, receiving the care he needs, we’ve taken a significant step towards unity and family values.

Moreover, this decision is not just about compassion, it’s also about resource optimization. Dr. Kalumba’s family is now better equipped to provide him with the necessary medical attention, alleviating the burden on the Goverment healthcare system. This exemplifies a responsible and balanced approach to justice and care.

At the Zambian Community Development Initiative Program, we remain dedicated to advocating for the rights and welfare of our beloved senior citizens. This momentous occasion reminds us of the power of collective empathy and the positive change we can bring about as a community.

Join us in celebrating this milestone and wishing Dr. Katele Kalumba a peaceful and healthy future with his family. Let’s continue to stand together for compassion, unity, and the well-being of all.

source: Zambian Community Development Initiative Program