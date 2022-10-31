Dr Kenneth Kaunda warned us about the dangers of having Mr Hichilema as President- Fred M’membe

A DOUBLE-TONGUED PRESIDENT
By Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party
President Levy Mwanawasa warned us about the deceptive character of Mr Hakainde Hichilema. But we didn’t listen! Dr Kenneth Kaunda warned us about the dangers of having Mr Hichilema as President. But again we didn’t listen!
And here we are today being led to nowhere but self destruction as a nation by Mr Hichilema. Our independence, sovereignty, national honour and dignity has been sold to imperialists and transnational corporations by Mr Hichilema.
Mr Hichilema is truly double-tongued. And probably that is why he is always wagging his tongue like a snake when talking. He really double talks; he is very deceitful in speech. His speeches are marked by deliberate deceptiveness especially by pretending one set of feelings and acting under the influence of another.
Kaunda TIN POT Dictator from Malawi and your pathetic Homo
Both of you empty heads.
You all can not compare to HH
What terrible wrong has HH aggrieved you? This is not politics it is blatant hate. Guys let us guard our president thoroughly these people are looking for any way to eliminate him.
It seems all the opposition parties are failing to tell the nation how they will deal with the big elephant in the room being the debt mountain. WITHOUT SORTING IT OUT NOTHING will improve economically, socially and everything else you may think of us that will help improve people’s lives. At least the ‘hated guy’ has a plan which he has ably articulated on how to deal with it!
This idiot hates HH with passion, given a chance he can eliminate, bewitch or harm him.
Plis securities of HH, take note of this idiot, monitor his movement, he doesn’t meant well to our president. I wish he was in countries like Uganda or Rwanda, we would have forgotten about him, but our Bally is a man of integrity, who governs by rules and laws. This freedom this idiot is enjoying writing useless article daily against HH wouldn’t be there.