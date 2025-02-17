Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi consulted Mbeki and Motlanthe before resigning from EFF, says City Press

Ndlozi consulted Mbeki and Motlanthe before resigning from EFF, says City Press



According to City Press, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, consulted with former South African presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe before resigning from the EFF.



While specific details of their discussions have not been publicly disclosed, these consultations are believed to have provided Ndlozi with valuable perspectives on his political career and future endeavors.



Ndlozi’s resignation from the EFF, announced on February 10, 2025, marked the end of his more than a decade-long association with the party. He expressed a desire to contribute to society outside the realm of party politics.



Prior to his resignation, Ndlozi faced internal party challenges, including a suspension from EFF. He was charged with allegations of involvement in an infiltration strategy by the MK Party and for not informing Malema about the departure of then-deputy president Floyd Shivambu.



Following his resignation, Ndlozi has shifted his focus to media, taking on a role as a show host at Power FM Talk Radio. He aims to bring his insights and dynamic presence to the broadcasting world, marking a new chapter in his professional journey.



Ndlozi’s consultations with Mbeki and Motlanthe reflect his commitment to seeking counsel from experienced leaders during significant career transitions. Their guidance has been instrumental in his decision to step away from party politics and explore new avenues for public engagement.