DR M’MEMBE CALLS FOR JUSTICE AND COMPASSION IN PALM SUNDAY MESSAGE



Lusaka… Sunday April 13, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has urged Zambians to reflect deeply on the values of humility, justice, and compassion as Christians celebrates Palm Sunday.



In his message to the public, Dr. M’membe reminded Christians of the significance of Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, describing it as a powerful symbol of humility and solidarity.



He emphasized that Jesus did not arrive with displays of wealth or military strength, but humbly rode on a borrowed donkey — standing alongside the poor, the outcast, and the broken.



Dr. M’membe highlighted the connection between faith and social justice, stating that for those who follow both the teachings of Christ and the hope for a more compassionate Zambia, Palm Sunday should serve as a time for deep reflection.



He pointed to Christ’s radical love, which he said had the power to overturn the tables of the powerful, feed the hungry, heal without cost, and recognize the divine dignity in every human being.



According to Dr. M’membe, Christ’s procession was not that of an emperor, but of a servant, whose path ultimately led to the Cross — a journey that reflected solidarity with the suffering, the oppressed, and the marginalized.



He urged both Catholics and socialists to embrace this path by carrying the tools of peace, equity, and community, rather than the weapons of empire.



The Socialist Party leader concluded his message by calling on Zambians to summon the courage to build a nation where justice and love prevail over profit and power.



He expressed hope for a Zambia where the last are made first, where justice flows like a mighty river, and where compassion is the true measure of all things.



Wishing Christians a blessed Palm Sunday, Dr. M’membe declared: “Hosanna in the highest! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord — the Christ of the poor and the hope of the world.”