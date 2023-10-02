DR M’MEMBE DENIES HAVING ASSAULTED ANYONE IN SERENJE

…as trial in the matter is scheduled for 10th and 11th October, 2023

Kabwe, Monday, October 2, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition Socialist Party (SP) has pleaded not guilty to three counts emanating from the Serenje violence that occurred in April this year.

The first count is alleged Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm while the two are Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

In the first count, allegations are that the opposition leader, on the 8th of April this year in Serenje District of Central Province, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous harm, wounded Emmanuel Simposya without any lawful justification.

In the second count where he is jointly charged with Daniel Mumba, Dr M’membe is alleged to have assaulted the “victim” in question on the material day and at the place in question.

Particulars in the last count are that the two accused persons assaulted Haggai Kwenda.

When the matter came up before Hon Lady Justice RH Chibbabuka at Kabwe High Court today, both Dr M’membe and Mr Mumba pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Justice Chibbabuka has however set 10th and 11th of this month for commencement of trial.

Addressing party members who came out to offer him solidarity, the opposition leader said “it’s good the matter is in the high court. Lies will be revealed, no matter what concoctions people come with, they won’t hold. The truth about the whole issue will be known. Who was violent will be known, who was the victim will be known.”

