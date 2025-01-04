DR M’MEMBE EULOGIZE THE LATE ‘KING’ DANDY



…says Artistes are irreplaceable, they are a rare gift from God



Lusaka… Saturday January 4, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has eulogised Wesley Chibambo aka Dandy Crazy, who passed away following a fatal road accident.





Dr M’membe who visited the Funeral House and signed a Book of Condolences, said that Dandy Crazy was a teacher, entertainer, and guide, and that he had lightened lives.





He expressed his sorrow, stating that the Country had lost all this in one minute, in one day, with Dandy Crazy’s passing.





The SP President described the loss as irreplaceable, emphasising that artistes are a rare breed and a gift from God that cannot be purchased.



Dr M’membe thanked God for giving Zambia King Dandy, referring to him as a rare gift.





He wished for the late Dandy to return to his creator with grace and rest in peace until resurrection.





Dr M’membe gave thanks to the Almighty, the creator, for the indelible mark King Dandy had left.