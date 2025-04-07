DR. M’MEMBE MOURNS THE PASSING OF EDITH NAWAKWI



Lusaka… Monday April 7, 2025



The President of the Socialist Party, Dr. Fred M’membe, has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Ms. Edith Zewelani Nawakwi, President of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD).





In a heartfelt message of condolence, Dr. M’membe described the news of Ms. Nawakwi’s passing as deeply saddening and a significant loss to the nation.



He extended his sincere sympathies to her family, friends, and members of the FDD, noting that her legacy would remain an important part of Zambia’s political history.





He said the country had lost a “good woman” whose ideals and achievements had long earned his admiration.



Dr. M’membe praised Ms. Nawakwi as a “wise and valiant leader,” describing her as a trailblazer in Zambian politics who inspired many, especially women, to pursue leadership roles.





He acknowledged that, although they had sometimes stood on different sides of the political aisle, he had always respected her intelligence, convictions, and resilience.



He further highlighted her groundbreaking role as the first woman to serve as Zambia’s Minister of Finance, noting that her contributions to the nation’s democratic development would not be forgotten.





Speaking on behalf of his party and in his personal capacity, Dr. M’membe conveyed his condolences to Ms. Nawakwi’s family, the FDD, and all who held her in high regard.





He concluded his message by wishing her soul eternal peace and expressing hope that her loved ones would find strength in God Almighty during this difficult time.