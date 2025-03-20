DR. MUBANGA MELELE MOBILIZES WOMEN IN MALOLE, ENDORSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR 2026



(March 20, 2025)



Aspiring Malole Constituency candidate Dr. Mubanga Richard Melele has urged women in the area to form cooperatives to access the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





Speaking during a mobilization meeting last week, Dr. Mubanga emphasized that CDF is readily available for those willing to organize themselves.





“Women play a crucial role in development. By forming cooperatives, they can benefit from government support and improve their livelihoods,” he stated.



Dr. Mubanga also commended President Hakainde Hichilema for prioritizing employment in the health and education sectors.



“The recruitment of health workers and teachers is a clear sign that the government is delivering on its promises,” he said.



Encouraging the party structures in Malole to remain steadfast, he declared his full support for President Hichilema’s re-election bid in 2026.





Addressing the issue of constituency delimitation, he backed the constitutional amendment, arguing that Malole is too vast to be effectively governed as a single constituency.



“If Malole is split into two or three constituencies, development will reach more people,” he explained.





Dr. Mubanga highlighted that delimitation is more than a technical process; it is an opportunity to reshape the country’s political landscape for the future.





With Zambia approaching a decade since the last delimitation, he stressed the need for a transparent and inclusive process.



“This is about fairness and ensuring no one is left behind,” he concluded.



