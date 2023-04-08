DR. MUDANITSO ZIWA: First Zambian Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon

FIRST ZAMBIAN PEDIATRIC CARDIAC SURGEON

Anthony Bwalya Wrote;

I wish to warmly congratulate our intake mate at David Kaunda National Technical School, Dr. Mudanitso Ziwa, who I understand becomes Zambia’s first pediatric cardiac surgeon.

Dr. Ziwa has done nearly 5 years of pediatric cardiac surgery fellowship in Israel at the Wolfson Medical Center.

Those who attended DK with this guy know exactly how brilliant he really is, as well as his dedication to getting things done.

Well done mate, and wishing you every success as you serve your country and all of us.