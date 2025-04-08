Dr. Mulenga Alphonsal Mwalimu begs HH to pardon GBM writes….



A dark cloud has fallen 😭 again. We are saddened by the death of Mama Edith Nawakwi Zambia’s first female Finance Minister.





Our hearts and thoughts are with the bereaved family, FDD party, close friends and the nation at large.



We will surely miss your voice in the political circles.





May I also take this opportunity to kindly ask our able President Hakainde Hichilema to pardon Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who is also very sick so that he can go for specialized treatment abroad.



To error is human, but to forgive is devine..

May Her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.