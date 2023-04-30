DR MUMBA SALUTES UPND OVER NAPSA PARTIAL WITHDRAWALS

By Michael Nyumbu

THE Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy – MMD and Former Republican Vice president Dr Nevers Mumba has praised the current regime over the 20 percent National Pensions scheme Authority – NAPSA partial withdrawal.

Mumba told Byta FM Zambia News on Saturday that the initiative by the current regime is a good one at eliminating poverty.

The former Vice President under Levy Patrick Mwanawasa said it does not make sense to see an individual suffer economic embarrassments when one can access 20 percent of their benefits and decide what to do with it.

He however urged qualified individuals in accessing the 20 percent NAPSA partial withdrawal to first have a proper plan before deciding to get the money.

The Opposition Leader has also urged couples not to run away from home after accessing the funds.

President Hakainde Hichilema assented into a law the bill that allows an individual who is forty five years and above to access 20 percent of their NAPSA benefits, April 2023.

