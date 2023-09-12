DR MUSOKOTWANE CONFERS WITH THE NEW IMF MISSION CHIEF FOR ZAMBIA

During the past week, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, MP, held a bilateral meeting with the New IMF Mission Chief for Zambia MERCEDES VERA-MARTIN and her delegation. The team was in Zambia for liaison on the Medium-Term Budget Plan (MTBP). Ms. VERA-MARTIN has replaced Ms. ALISON HOLLAND who has been assigned other duties after her successful stint as IMF Mission Chief for Zambia – during which period the IMF and Zambia entered into an agreement for an Enhanced Credit Facility (ECF) of USD1.3 Billion to support Zambia’s economic reform programme.

Note that the IMF Resident representative is Ms. PREYA SHARMA.

Join us in in giving Ms Vera-Martin a warm Zambian welcome and best wishes in her role as Mission Chief for Zambia.

IMF Africa