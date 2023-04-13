Dr Nandipha charged with murder, fraud and violating dead bodies

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the partner of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester was expected to make her first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of murder and also aiding and abetting.

National police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola revealed that Magudumana will also face a charge of fraud and another of violating bodies of deceased.

Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania on Friday, months after Bester escaped from Mangaung Prison.

Magudumana and Bester landed at Johannesburg’s Lanseria Airport on a specially chartered flight in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Bester who escaped on May 3 has been placed under 24 hour security under strict surveillance where “highly trained” officers will keep guard at Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison in Pretoria.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola thanked the Tanzanian government for their unequivocal co-operation in assisting to capture Bester and Magudumana.

“We are grateful to all the role players, this includes state agencies and members of the public who have shared information that has assisted in the detention of the two fugitives, after an extensive manhunt. Thus far, there is considerable progress with a number of arrests being effected,” Lamola said.