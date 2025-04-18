DR. NEVERS MUMBA CELEBRATES GBM’S RELEASE: “FREE AT LAST, FREE AT LAST!”



Dr. Nevers Mumba wrote……..



We welcome the release of my dear brother, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), from prison on health grounds by President Hakainde Hichilema.



We believe that this is nothing short of an answered prayer for many Friends and followers of GBM, as well as a testament to the President’s compassion, humanity and statesmanship in this regard.



As GBM returns to his family and loved ones, we wish him a speedy recovery and renewed vigor in his personal and public endeavors.