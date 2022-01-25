DR NEVERS MUMBA CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT CHAKWERA FOR BOLD DECISION TO DISSOLVE CABINET ON ACCOUNT OF CORRUPTION

CONGRATULATIONS President Chakwera on the bold decision to dissolve cabinet in order to stop the rot of corruption. This boldness is rare but necessary. Drastic steps are needed to stop this cancer in Africa.

We further commend the President of Malawi for the unusual wisdom he has used in handling the matter of the Director General of the Anti corruption Bureau. The last time I heard of such wisdom is when Solomon in the Bible was asked to resolve a feud between two women who were both claiming that the living child was theirs. This singular act distinguished Solomon from all other Kings.

President Chakwera has decided to keep the Director General even after her disparaging comments against him. This is history in the making…

Africa is watching the developments in this small Central African Nation….