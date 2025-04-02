Dr Nevers Mumba monthly endorsement of HH  is because of the Runnigmate slot he has been promised by HH- Miles  Sampa

By Miles Sampa

My beloved brother Dr Nevers Mumba monthly endorsement of HH and this Diggers headline today is because of the Runnigmate slot he has been promised by HH.





It will however all end in tears on the actual 2026 Nominations Day. He must ask Dr Canicius Banda, the late Dr Maureen Mwanawasa and others ..





HH temunobe on that score. Ba Nevers will go to the ECZ nomination centre with his ka file full of photocopies of RM filing in required documents.





HH will however disappint him on the 11th hour and announce a different person as his Running mate. Lol

(Someone save this post)

MBS02.04.2025