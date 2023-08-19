DR NEVERS MUMBA RECEIVES ACCOLADES FROM THE CHURCH

THE church has congratulated Zambia’s former Vice President and current Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba on his appointment as head of SADC Electoral Observing Mission to Zimbabwe for the General Elections scheduled to take place on August 23, this year.

Victory Ministries International Presiding Bishop Cyrus Simwanza said Dr Mumba’s selection by President Hakainde Hichilema for the crucial role is a testament of his exceptional leadership qualities, vast experience, and unwavering commitment to promoting democracy and fair electoral processes.

“As the Presiding Bishop of Victory Ministries International, I have witnessed first-hand your tireless efforts in advocating for transparency, accountability, and the safeguarding of democratic principles. Your appointment as the Head of the SADC Electoral Observing Mission is a well-deserved recognition of your exemplary track record,” he said.

Bishop Simwanza said the church has no doubt Dr Mumba will carry out his responsibilities with utmost professionalism and integrity.

He said Dr Mumba’s keen understanding of political dynamics coupled with his deep-rooted belief in the democratic process will be invaluable in ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election in Zimbabwe.

“Your appointment serves as an inspiration to all of us at Victory Ministries International and beyond. We take immense pride in your achievements and stand behind you wholeheartedly as you embark on this important mission. Please be rest assured that our thoughts and prayers are with you every step of the way.

May your presence as the Head of the SADC Electoral Observing Mission bring confidence and trust to the people of Zimbabwe, fostering an environment where their voices can be heard and their votes can make a difference. Your leadership will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening democracy in the region and upholding SADC’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity,” Bishop Simwanza said.

Mwebantu