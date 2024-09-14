DR NEVERS MUMBA WELCOMES CONSTITUTION REFORMS

DR MUMBA WELCOMES CONSTITUTION REFORMS



Former Republican Vice President Nevers Mumba has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement that the Government intends to embark on a constitution reform process to iron out lacunas.



Dr Mumba says constitutional reform processes need to take place from time to time.



Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Dr Mumba said a constitution should be work in progress because of the various lacunas in the national document.



Dr Mumba also commended President Hichilema for calling for a less costly constitution making process which will be done without people receiving hefty allowances.



“The President gave an example that some people do not know that there is a lacuna that can make a President stay in office for eight years without an election and you would take it to a constitutional court and the President would win the case so we need to tighten up these issues,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr Mumba urged the Government to prepare for the worst despite metrological reports suggesting that the country will have rainfall in the forthcoming rainy season.



He said experiences from the drought Zambia suffered last season should ensure that stakeholders are necessarily equipped for any eventuality.



And Dr. Mumba said the President spoke positively on the Government’s interventions regarding the drought.



He however, said concerted efforts are needed from different stakeholders saying the drought which has caused the energy crisis in the country is not a problem only for Government but the rest of the citizenry.



“Let us all embrace this challenge as a Zambian challenge and work together regardless of who you are to solve this problem.