Dr Nevers Mumba who is Head of SADC Electoral Observation Mission to Zimbabwe arrives in Harare ….

Former Vice President Dr. Nevers Mumba is leading the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

As the incoming Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Dr Mumba, as the Head of Mission (HoM) of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

This is in line with Article 3 of the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), which provides that SADC shall observe all general elections held in its Member States.

Dr Mumba arrived in Harare today to commence his duties as Head of Mission of the SEOM.

The Elections Observer Mission will be deployed to all ten (10) Provinces of Zimbabwe to observe the pre- and post-election phases and the polling.